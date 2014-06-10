The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County builds a new facility to take in unwanted pets.
33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
3 thoughts on “New facility in Trumbull County takes unwanted pets”
LOVE your blog! I’m the marketing manager for an animal clinic in New Jersey. I just created a video focusing on WHY we do what we do, instead of WHAT we do – so that we can reach the emotional side of the sometimes cold veterinary world. Would you mind checking it out and posting? Thanks!!!
Awesome! Love the post!