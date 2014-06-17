Daybreak Question of the Day Contest

By Published: Updated:

Want to win some great prizes?  Just watch Daybreak on 33 WYTV, weekdays from 5 – 7AM.  When Len Rome asks the “Question of the Day”, visit this page and enter the correct answer in the field below along with your name, email address, and where you are from!  One winner will be chosen randomly out of all the correct answers.

2 GC Egg McMuffin (Approx Retail Value $4)
2 GC Smoothie  (Approx Retail Value $4)
2tx PBR Velocity Tour at Covelli Centre 1/20-21 (Approx Retail Value $80)

Sponsored by McDonald’s of NEO Co-Op, Covelli Centre and 33 WYTV.

Winners must pick prizes up at:

WYTV
3930 Sunset Blvd.
Youngstown, OH 44512
M-F 8:30AM-4:30PM.

You have 7 days to pick up your prize. If a prize is a ticketed event you are responsible to pick up prize before event. Please make sure you don’t miss a ticketed event by not coming to pick up your prize.

Eligibility: The contest is open to persons, 13 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of the station, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, employees, advertising and promotion agencies and members of their immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) are not eligible. Contestants may only win the contest once every 12 months.

To see a list of past winners click here.

To enter, fill out the form below.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

4 thoughts on “Daybreak Question of the Day Contest

  2. Good morning:)
    I just wanted to tell you that I think you both are GREAT! You are very enjoyable to watch you make me laugh every morning. What a nice way to begin the day!
    Keep the laughs coming:)
    Kelly Mesaros

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s