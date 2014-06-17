Question of the Day answers and winners

12-29  Darth Maul was the villain in Star Wars Episode 1: the Phantom Menace.  Erica Anderson

12-28  Carrie Fisher was married to Paul Simon for a year.  Donna Bosela

12-27  Times Square Ball is covered in Waterford Crystals.  Lebriyana Battle

12-26 George Michael’s first solo album was called Faith.  Stanley Brown

12-23  Buddy the Elf includes SYRUP as one of the food groups.   Ashley Brindle

12-22  Mythical character Krampus is half demon, half GOAT.  Bertha Wilson

12-21  Clark Griswald wanted to buy a swimming pool with Christmas bonus.  Melonie Boles

12-20  Sing loud for all to hear is how to spread Christmas cheer in the Elf movie.  Steve Pecchia

12-19 Charles Dickens was the author of A Christmas Carol.  Ron Steiner

12-16  Three ghosts visit Bill Murray in the movie “Scrooged”.  Jeanna Gaitor

12-15  Clement C. Moore wrote The Night Before Christmas.  Gloria Folmar

12-14  Jack Skellington is a character in Nightmare Before Christmas.  Nyotta Clarke

12-13  Mark William Calaway is better known as the Undertaker.  Tim Arbogast

12-12  Magic hat brings Frosty the snowman to life.  Julie Byler

12-9  John Glenn was born in Cambridge, Ohio.  Dakota Dean

12-8  The Grinch is charming as an eel.  Caitlin Byle

12-7  The USS Arizona was a  Pennsylvania-Class Battleship.  Adrienne Trebella

12-6  Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell created Elf on a Shelf.  Tracy Cain

12-5  From all of us to all of you was Disney’s 1st Christmas special.  Patricia Hassel

12-2  Little Giant was nickname for Pittsburgh & Lake Erie Railroad.  Danny Norton

12-1  Tim Allen played Santa in the Santa Clause.  Justine Koenig

11-30  Angels with Filthy Souls is the gangster movie in Home Alone.   Reynold Harris

11-29  Norway Spruce is the tree at Rockefeller Center this year.  Karen Whistler

11-28  Lego is a toy originated from Denmark.  Darlene Marks

11-25  Tiger is the Brady Bunch dog.   Shannon Kijowski

11-24  Jingle Bells was originally a Thanksgiving song.  Sandy Vlock

11-23  Lincoln was first President to pardon a turkey.  Roger Sanchez

11-22  Butterball Turkey has the famous turkey hotline.  Jill Barr

11-21  1620 was etched into Plymouth Rock.  Suzanne Cornelius

11-18  Sorting Hat is used to move among houses in Harry Potter world.  Timothy Newlen

11-17  In the movie Gremlins, you never feed one after midnight.  Stephen Purkey

11-16  Black Pearl is found in the Pirate of the Caribbean movies.  Patricia Ewankowich

11-15  The philtrum is found on the face.  Janice Smiler

11-14  Man on the Moon was a movie based on Andy Kaufman.  Linda Maltbie

11-11  Amy Adams and Margot Kidder both played Lois Lane.  Gage Walls

11-10  West Side Story is based on Romeo & Juliet.  Kitty Butler

11-9  Chicago Daily Tribune had the wrong headline “Dewey Defeats Truman”.  Frank Margiotta

11-8  William Henry Harrison served the shortest presidency.  Steven Bucklew

11-7  The Jets and the Sharks are the rival gangs in West Side Story.  Diane Ruffin

11-4  Mr. Miyagi is from the movie The Karate Kid.  Tammy Merando

11-3 Tin Lizzie is a nickname for the 1908 Model T Ford.  Robert Pence

11-2  In Major League Movie, you don’t take Jobu’s Rum.  Scott Holley

11-1  Day of the Dead is a holiday in Mexico around Halloween.  Molly Dunn

10-31 Bruce Campbell starred in the 1981 horror movie Evil Dead.  Melissa Arredondo

10-28  Leatherface is the horror character wielding a chainsaw.  Ken Teschke

10-27  Cassandra Peterson is better known as spooky vixen Elvira.  Julie Stanley

10-26  Bob Uecker played a Cleveland Broadcaster in Major League.  Nancy Clendenin

10-25  In 1997 the Cleveland Indians lost to the Florida Marlins.   Gerald Hamilton

10-24  A full moon causes a werewolf to transform.  Mickey Simon

10-21  Wonder Woman is the hero using the Lasso of Truth.  William Hasch

10-20  In June of 1974 Cleveland Indians had 10 cent beer night.  Arnold Shiflitt

10-19  The band Chic does the song Le Freak.  Michael Williams

10-18  Slider is the name of the Indians’ purple and yellow mascot.  Mike Clemente

10-17   Farfalle pasta is shaped like bowties.  Lisa Martzial

10-14  YSU’s own Dwight Beede is credited with inventing the penalty flag.  Christian Wormley

10-13   Notre Dame and USC play for the Jeweled Shillelagh trophy.  Donald Saltzmann

10-12  Kirk Cameron played Mike Seaver on Growing Pains.  Tammy Feliciano

10-11  George Carlin was the 1st SNL host.  Lisa Bentfeld

10-10  Columbus sailed with the Nina, Pinta, and Santa Marie.   Ann Sheppa

10-7  E.L. James is the author of 50 Shades of Grey.  Cindy Schory

10-6  Midges were the bugs that swarmed an Indians playoff game in 2007.   Ed Kinsey

10-5   Eric Idle, John Cleese, and Terry Gilliam were members of Monty Python.  Marlene Lenio

10-4  Dick Tracy comic strip started on this date in 1931.  Sue Kane

10-3  Herschel Krustofsky is better known as Krusty the Clown.  Crystal Machi

9-30  First televised college football game was Fordham vs. Waynesburg College.  Anna Mezei

9-29  Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee and Neil Peart are in the band RUSH.  Jada Ackerman

9-28  Great Lakes Brewing makes Burning River and Elliot Ness Beer.  Steven Gensburg

9-27  Matthew Broderick played a computer hacker in the movie WarGames.  Jackie Kren

9-26  Don Henley sang “Boys of Summer”.  Ken Christoff

9-23  Pete the Penguin was a REAL penguin from 1939 to 1972.  Gwen Lang

9-22  Terry Jacks sang Seasons in the Sun.   Nealie Allie

9-21  The Lunch Bunch was an early title for 80’s movie The Breakfast Club.  Joyce Blanke

9-20  Otto Graham was the Browns QB in 1950.  Tim O’Hara

9-19  Game of Thrones has a Red Wedding.  Lillian Bracy

9-16  Ashton Kutcher played Steve Jobs in the 2013 movie.  Christine Kondas

9-15  John Hughes was the filmmaker using the name Edmond Dantes.  Kate Egry

9-14 Len Rome went to Duquesne University.  Kelley Baumiller

9-13 Ants on a log is CELERY, peanut butter and raisins. Rae Dixon

9-12 Bad Boys was the theme to the TV show COPS. Marcella Oleksa

9-9 Cleveland’s old Municipal Stadium was called the Mistake on the Lake. Nancy Clendenin

9-8  Tribbles were in an episode of Star Trek.  Jose Rosa

9-7  HOG is the stock exchange symbol for Harley Davidson motorcycles.  Chuck Cavanaugh

9-6  Bicycle is a famous brand of playing cards.  Barbara Robertson

9-5  Spare and baby back are types of ribs.  Donna Kasza

9-2  Richard Pryor starred with Gene Wilder in Stir Crazy.  Deborah Mounsey

9-1  Fairy Floss is better known as cotton candy.  Rebecca Soldan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

