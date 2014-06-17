Question of the Day answers and winners

12-29 Darth Maul was the villain in Star Wars Episode 1: the Phantom Menace. Erica Anderson

12-28 Carrie Fisher was married to Paul Simon for a year. Donna Bosela

12-27 Times Square Ball is covered in Waterford Crystals. Lebriyana Battle

12-26 George Michael’s first solo album was called Faith. Stanley Brown

12-23 Buddy the Elf includes SYRUP as one of the food groups. Ashley Brindle

12-22 Mythical character Krampus is half demon, half GOAT. Bertha Wilson

12-21 Clark Griswald wanted to buy a swimming pool with Christmas bonus. Melonie Boles

12-20 Sing loud for all to hear is how to spread Christmas cheer in the Elf movie. Steve Pecchia

12-19 Charles Dickens was the author of A Christmas Carol. Ron Steiner

12-16 Three ghosts visit Bill Murray in the movie “Scrooged”. Jeanna Gaitor

12-15 Clement C. Moore wrote The Night Before Christmas. Gloria Folmar

12-14 Jack Skellington is a character in Nightmare Before Christmas. Nyotta Clarke

12-13 Mark William Calaway is better known as the Undertaker. Tim Arbogast

12-12 Magic hat brings Frosty the snowman to life. Julie Byler

12-9 John Glenn was born in Cambridge, Ohio. Dakota Dean

12-8 The Grinch is charming as an eel. Caitlin Byle

12-7 The USS Arizona was a Pennsylvania-Class Battleship. Adrienne Trebella

12-6 Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell created Elf on a Shelf. Tracy Cain

12-5 From all of us to all of you was Disney’s 1st Christmas special. Patricia Hassel

12-2 Little Giant was nickname for Pittsburgh & Lake Erie Railroad. Danny Norton

12-1 Tim Allen played Santa in the Santa Clause. Justine Koenig

11-30 Angels with Filthy Souls is the gangster movie in Home Alone. Reynold Harris

11-29 Norway Spruce is the tree at Rockefeller Center this year. Karen Whistler

11-28 Lego is a toy originated from Denmark. Darlene Marks

11-25 Tiger is the Brady Bunch dog. Shannon Kijowski

11-24 Jingle Bells was originally a Thanksgiving song. Sandy Vlock

11-23 Lincoln was first President to pardon a turkey. Roger Sanchez

11-22 Butterball Turkey has the famous turkey hotline. Jill Barr

11-21 1620 was etched into Plymouth Rock. Suzanne Cornelius

11-18 Sorting Hat is used to move among houses in Harry Potter world. Timothy Newlen

11-17 In the movie Gremlins, you never feed one after midnight. Stephen Purkey

11-16 Black Pearl is found in the Pirate of the Caribbean movies. Patricia Ewankowich

11-15 The philtrum is found on the face. Janice Smiler

11-14 Man on the Moon was a movie based on Andy Kaufman. Linda Maltbie

11-11 Amy Adams and Margot Kidder both played Lois Lane. Gage Walls

11-10 West Side Story is based on Romeo & Juliet. Kitty Butler

11-9 Chicago Daily Tribune had the wrong headline “Dewey Defeats Truman”. Frank Margiotta

11-8 William Henry Harrison served the shortest presidency. Steven Bucklew

11-7 The Jets and the Sharks are the rival gangs in West Side Story. Diane Ruffin

11-4 Mr. Miyagi is from the movie The Karate Kid. Tammy Merando

11-3 Tin Lizzie is a nickname for the 1908 Model T Ford. Robert Pence

11-2 In Major League Movie, you don’t take Jobu’s Rum. Scott Holley

11-1 Day of the Dead is a holiday in Mexico around Halloween. Molly Dunn

10-31 Bruce Campbell starred in the 1981 horror movie Evil Dead. Melissa Arredondo

10-28 Leatherface is the horror character wielding a chainsaw. Ken Teschke

10-27 Cassandra Peterson is better known as spooky vixen Elvira. Julie Stanley

10-26 Bob Uecker played a Cleveland Broadcaster in Major League. Nancy Clendenin

10-25 In 1997 the Cleveland Indians lost to the Florida Marlins. Gerald Hamilton

10-24 A full moon causes a werewolf to transform. Mickey Simon

10-21 Wonder Woman is the hero using the Lasso of Truth. William Hasch

10-20 In June of 1974 Cleveland Indians had 10 cent beer night. Arnold Shiflitt

10-19 The band Chic does the song Le Freak. Michael Williams

10-18 Slider is the name of the Indians’ purple and yellow mascot. Mike Clemente

10-17 Farfalle pasta is shaped like bowties. Lisa Martzial

10-14 YSU’s own Dwight Beede is credited with inventing the penalty flag. Christian Wormley

10-13 Notre Dame and USC play for the Jeweled Shillelagh trophy. Donald Saltzmann

10-12 Kirk Cameron played Mike Seaver on Growing Pains. Tammy Feliciano

10-11 George Carlin was the 1st SNL host. Lisa Bentfeld

10-10 Columbus sailed with the Nina, Pinta, and Santa Marie. Ann Sheppa

10-7 E.L. James is the author of 50 Shades of Grey. Cindy Schory

10-6 Midges were the bugs that swarmed an Indians playoff game in 2007. Ed Kinsey

10-5 Eric Idle, John Cleese, and Terry Gilliam were members of Monty Python. Marlene Lenio

10-4 Dick Tracy comic strip started on this date in 1931. Sue Kane

10-3 Herschel Krustofsky is better known as Krusty the Clown. Crystal Machi

9-30 First televised college football game was Fordham vs. Waynesburg College. Anna Mezei

9-29 Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee and Neil Peart are in the band RUSH. Jada Ackerman

9-28 Great Lakes Brewing makes Burning River and Elliot Ness Beer. Steven Gensburg

9-27 Matthew Broderick played a computer hacker in the movie WarGames. Jackie Kren

9-26 Don Henley sang “Boys of Summer”. Ken Christoff

9-23 Pete the Penguin was a REAL penguin from 1939 to 1972. Gwen Lang

9-22 Terry Jacks sang Seasons in the Sun. Nealie Allie

9-21 The Lunch Bunch was an early title for 80’s movie The Breakfast Club. Joyce Blanke

9-20 Otto Graham was the Browns QB in 1950. Tim O’Hara

9-19 Game of Thrones has a Red Wedding. Lillian Bracy

9-16 Ashton Kutcher played Steve Jobs in the 2013 movie. Christine Kondas

9-15 John Hughes was the filmmaker using the name Edmond Dantes. Kate Egry

9-14 Len Rome went to Duquesne University. Kelley Baumiller

9-13 Ants on a log is CELERY, peanut butter and raisins. Rae Dixon

9-12 Bad Boys was the theme to the TV show COPS. Marcella Oleksa

9-9 Cleveland’s old Municipal Stadium was called the Mistake on the Lake. Nancy Clendenin

9-8 Tribbles were in an episode of Star Trek. Jose Rosa

9-7 HOG is the stock exchange symbol for Harley Davidson motorcycles. Chuck Cavanaugh

9-6 Bicycle is a famous brand of playing cards. Barbara Robertson

9-5 Spare and baby back are types of ribs. Donna Kasza

9-2 Richard Pryor starred with Gene Wilder in Stir Crazy. Deborah Mounsey

9-1 Fairy Floss is better known as cotton candy. Rebecca Soldan