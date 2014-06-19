Toney sentenced to 29-years-to-life

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — A Youngstown man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in the shooting of an elderly couple nearly four years ago.

Three weeks after Aubrey Toney stood in front of a jury and proclaimed his innocence, he was sentenced to 29-years-to-life in prison for the shooting death of Thomas Repchic and the wounding of his wife Jacqueline in September 2010.

A jury found Toney guilty of murder on June 6. Jurors did not find Toney guilty of aggravated murder in the case, meaning he was not eligible for the death penalty.

Jurors also found Toney guilty of felonious assault and a firearms specification. The jury did not reach a verdict on an attempted murder charge against Toney.

Toney was one of two men accused in the shooting death of Thomas Repchic and the wounding of his wife Jacqueline in September 2010. Prosecutors claim the defendant purposely caused the death of Repchic, who investigators said was mistaken for someone else with the same car.

Before Toney’s sentence was pronounced, the grandson of victims Thomas and Jacqueline Repchic spoke on behalf of the family, describing the man Toney was convicted of killing.

“And I would guarantee you if you drove past his house, he would be sitting out on his front porch and say ‘hello’ to you or wave to you with a big old smile,” Thomas McBride said.

He also told Toney he hurt a lot of people and called him a coward.

“Here’s a definition, something I want you to think about. A person who lacks courage in the facing danger, difficulty, opposition or pain. An easily intimidated person. That is the definition of a coward. What happened to just being a man?,” said Thomas McBride.

McBride said the shooting shook his faith in others.

“An old helpless married couple. Best friends since they were 14 years old. Shot and one of them loses a leg and the other dies. I couldn’t even fathom, and still can’t figure out how this could happen to a such a kind, loving couple,” he said. “For the last four years, I can’t even begin to count the hours of sleep that I have lost, the number of hours I have broken down and cried, or the number of times Sept. 25 has flashed back through my eyes, like it happened just yesterday.”

Toney was the second of two men convicted in the case. The other, Kevin Agee, is now serving a 31-year-to-life sentence.

Toney’s lawyers said they plan to appeal the sentence.