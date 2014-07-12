2014 Salem Football Preview

2014 Salem Quakers’ Football Preview

2013 Record: 3-7 (1-6), Northeastern Buckeye Conference

Head Coach: Ron Johnson, 17th Season Overall (76-91)

Division: 4

Last Trip to Post-Season: 2010

School Playoff Record: 1-2

Last League Title: 1994, co-champs

5-Year Winning Percentage: 47.2%

2014 Schedule

Aug. 28 – at Mineral Ridge, 7

Sept. 5 – at United, 7

Sept. 12 – East Liverpool, 7

Sept. 19 – Louisville, 7

Sept. 26 – Alliance, 7

Oct. 3 – at Minerva, 7

Oct. 10 – Marlington, 7

Oct. 17 – Carrollton, 7

Oct. 24 – at Canton South, 7

Oct. 31 – at West Branch, 7

Year in Review: The Quakers opened the 2013 season with back-to-back wins over Liberty (27-25) and United (24-21) at home. Then, Salem did not win a game until November when they ended the campaign with a 48-33 victory over their rival-West Branch. In the middle of a seven-game losing streak, the Quakers’ defense allowed 197 points to be scored within a three-game stretch. That total was as much or more than what 14 area schools allowed their opponents to compile the entire season.

Matt Weingart completed 57% of his passes (90-158) for 1265 yards and 16 TDs as a sophomore last year. Graduated seniors Haedan Panezott (856 yards, 6 TDs) and Marcus Crittenden (33 receptions, 436 yards, 5 TDs) led the team in rushing and receiving respectively. Crittenden also contributed with 552 yards rushing and 11 total touchdowns.

Salem opens the season at Mineral Ridge in Jeff Whittaker’s debut at his alma mater.

2013 Team Leaders

Points Scored Per Game: 29.2 (19th in Area)

Points Allowed Per Game: 39.0 (58th in Area)

3 Things to Watch in Salem

Year #3 of coach Johnson.

Ron Johnson’s Canton McKinley Bulldogs qualified for the post-season in each of his four years at the helm. In the two years that have followed has been the process of rebuilding a program which had achieved the ultimate success of advancing to week eleven four years ago. The wins have increased (by 3 from 2012) and the scoring has jumped also (by 12 points per game from 2012). Now, the Quakers must begin to make hay in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference.

Competition intensified in the NBC.

When Salem left the All American Conference in 2012, many speculated the road would not be an easy one. Matched up against the likes of Marlington, Louisville, and Alliance has been no picnic for the Quakers. They’ve compiled a 1-13 league mark over the last two seasons.

Seeking Defense.

Coach Ron Johnson has seen his defense allow 755 points over the last two seasons. They’ve permitted back-to-back seasons with an average of 37 points per game or more. Last year, they were unable to hold three opponents to less than 60 points or less.

Fact Finder: The Quakers have lost eight consecutive games in the month of October…Salem won their opening day game last year over Liberty, 27-25. Prior to that win, they were only able to post one win in the opener over the previous seven years.