Harley recalls bikes for ignition switch problem

Harley-Davidson FXDL Dyna Low Rider
This product image provided by Harley-Davidson shows a 2014 FXDL Dyna Low Rider motorcycle. Harley-Davidson is recalling more than 3,300 FXDL Dyna Low Rider bikes because engine vibration can turn the switches from "run" to "accessory." The recall covers motorcycles from the 2014 ½ model year. (AP Photo/Harley-Davidson)

DETROIT (AP) – Ignition switch problems that have plagued General Motors and Chrysler have now turned up in the motorcycle business.

Harley-Davidson is recalling more than 3,300 FXDL Dyna Low Rider bikes because engine vibration can turn the switches from “run” to “accessory.”

The recall covers motorcycles from the 2014 Â½ model year. If the motorcycles have been modified to rev higher than 5,600 RPMs, an engine mount bracket can vibrate excessively, causing the problem.

If the switch goes to “accessory,” the engine can shut off while being driven and potentially cause a crash. The company says there have been no crashes or injuries reported from the problem.

Dealers will replace the bracket assembly and ignition switch knob for free. Harley began notifying owners in late July.

