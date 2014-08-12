Youngstown prison still on lockdown after rioting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road is still on lockdown after inmates started rioting around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The low-security federal facility is on Youngstown’s east side. It can house more than 2,000 male inmates.

A source close to WYTV 33 News said it started in the outside recreation area. Prisoners threatened to kill a female guard and she was escorted out for her safety.

As of now, prison officials said all staff and inmates are accounted for and managers are working to resolve the situation peacefully. When WYTV arrived on the scene around 6 p.m., a prison representative asked our crew to back up and stay across the street.

At that time, between 20 and 30 prisoners were still in the recreation area.

Throughout the evening, we saw a number of cars drive in out and out of the prison entrance. While there tonight, WKBN 27 First News anchor Erika Thomas also spoke on the phone with the family of an inmate at the prison.

His aunt said he called his mother around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. She said he complained of bad food, abuse, being mistreated by guards and told them he feared for his life.

Thomas reached out to the prison for comment. It confirmed via email “a group of inmates on the smaller recreation yard refused orders to return to their cells.” It also said “There have been no incidents of violence. The facility is secured and the community is not in danger.”

We will continue to bring you updates on air and online as new information becomes available.