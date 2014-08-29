*THURSDAY OUTLOOK*

Expect a cloudy Thursday with non-accumulating snow showers or flurries. Temperatures stay flat in the mid 30’s. Clouds will break up a bit Thursday night. Lows by morning Friday will be in the low to middle 20s.

*WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Santa May Need and Umbrella Instead of Snow Boots: Temperatures will be in the upper 30s on Christmas eve. Your 33 Pinpoint Weather Team is watching for a storm system to approach the area through the weekend. This will push a warm front through the Valley Christmas Eve, bringing the chance for some rain that may mix with snow. The risk for rain showers will continue Christmas Day as temperatures jump to the 40s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. Chance of snow 30%.

High: 35°

Thursday night: Decreasing clouds.

Low: 24°

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 36°

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers, mixing with snow at times. Chance of precipitation 60%.

High: 39° Low: 32°

Christmas Day: Cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Chance of rain 30%.

High: 42° Low: 28°

Monday: Warm and windy. Peeks of sunshine with a scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 60%.

High: 54° Low: 39°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few snow showers. Chance of snow 30%.

High: 35° Low: 29°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 34° Low: 22°