Buhl Day big draw for park

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – The annual Buhl Day celebration in Mercer County is a family tradition for hundreds of people from around the area. The family-centered event is billed as a community gathering and included events all weekend long.

The free festival began 30 years ago as a way to honor the founders of Buhl Farm Park.

Buhl Day Co-Chair Karen Campman said the highlights for the kids this year included a picture taking kiosk with the princesses from Frozen and the children’s theater but adults also find many things to enjoy.

“We’ve had thousands of people come through the park on Buhl Day, and they will just listen to music and they will go to the art show and take their children over and enjoy the petting zoo and children’s theater,” Campman said.

Celebrations included a parade, fishing derby, art show and music performances. Games, puppet shows and magic shows are put on for children. All activities were free of charge.

“There is a lot of generosity at the park today,” said Buhl Day committee member Vicki Linger. “Families use this as an end of summer celebration. A lot of people come in for Buhl Day and have family reunions right here in the park. It is just an outstanding endeavor.”

All food sold at the event benefits nonprofit organizationS in the Shenango Valley.

Next year’s event will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the park.

