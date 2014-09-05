Tressel takes Ice Bucket Challenge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Students at Youngstown State University took the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge to a whole new level on Friday.

Students gathered outside Kilcawley Center to watch YSU President Jim Tressel and other faculty and board members get doused in ice-cold water.

During the event, the YSU band played and students were holding a “turn in your old t-shirt” event. Students who had a t-shirt from high school or other college could turn it in for a YSU t-shirt. Collections were also taken for the ALS Association.

Tressel was the last of the group to get blasted with the cold water. He took it all in stride saying he was happy to support the cause and was just having fun with the students.