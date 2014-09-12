Brunswick’s Ficyk turns away Fitch

Austintown, Ohio (WYTV) – Brunswick’s quarterback Steven Ficyk threw 4 touchdowns and passed for 271 yards in the Blue Devils’ 41-27 win over Fitch.

Antwan Harris completed 16 of 23 passes for 169 yards and a score. Harris also topped 150 yards on the ground (158) while scoring twice. Joey Harrington was Harris’ favorite target, catching 7 passes for 104 yards.

Fitch converted 22 first downs while amassing 439 total yards of offense. Brunswick accumulated 416 yards on offense. Ficyk tossed 13 completions, 5 of which ended up in Gary Clift’s hands for 123 yards. A pair was completed to Tyler Koch who gained 70 yards.

The Falcons had defeated their first two opponents by a score of 100-26. Fitch’s 15 straight regular season wins ended tonight after their loss to the Blue Devils.

Brunswick has scored 90 points in the last two weeks.

Scoring Chart
First Quarter
B – Michael Beckeny, 40-yard TD catch from Steven Ficyk (Kyle Hotz kick), B 7-0
F – Antwan Harris, 1-yard TD run (Anthony Mortaro kick), T 7-7
B – Tyler Kock, 65-yard TD catch from Steven Ficyk (Hotz kick) B 14-7
F – Joey Harrington, 39-yard TD catch from Antwan Harris (kick blocked) B 14-13
Second Quarter
B – Gary Clift, 78-yard TD catch from Steven Ficyk (Hotz kick) B 21-13
B – Ethan Engelke, 2-yard TD run (Hotz kick), B 28-13
F – Antwan Harris, 53-yard TD run (Mortaro kick), B 28-20
B – Gary Clift, 24-yard TD catch from Steven Ficyk (run failed), B 34-20
Third Quarter
B – Steven Ficyk, 10-yard TD run (Hotz kick), B 41-20
Fourth Quarter
F – Tyler Hewlett, 25-yard TD run (Mortaro kick), B 41-27

The Falcons will travel to Dover to take on the Red Tornadoes. The Blue Devils will make the trek to Hudson next week.

1 thought on "Brunswick's Ficyk turns away Fitch

