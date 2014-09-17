Groundbreaking marks beginning of Matalco construction

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Lordstown is known for building cars, but a new $100 million manufacturing plant put aluminum fabrication on the village’s radar.

With a toss of a shovel, local leaders and officials with Matalco Incorporated broke ground Wednesday on the company’s newest facility in the Lordstown Commerce Park.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill said it has been about two years of hard work to make the plant a reality.

“We had a lot of issues, but a year and a half later we are here and they will be a great asset to the whole Valley,” Hill said. “We are glad to have them in town.”

Matalco received an incentive package to come to Lordstown, but other sites they were considering did not have a rail line, which was a consideration.

“This particular site not only offers rail but certainly offers shunting services for us through the Ohio Commerce Center, and we found it a great fit for what our needs are going to be,” said Robert Roscetti, director of corporate development.

The $92-million, 200-thousand square foot facility will use state-of-the-art equipment to produce high-quality aluminum billet. That billet is made from scrap aluminum and is used to make everything from pop cans to cars.

Tom Humphries with the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber said Matalco fits the Valley’s portfolio since the area is the third highest concentration of aluminum extrusion in the country. Humphries said it could be a catalyst to entice other companies.

“When they see that presence here, people pay attention to it. It helps us get our name out again in the metals industry,” said Humphries.

Hill said there are more businesses eying Lordstown, but couldn’t reveal who they are.

Matalco is expected to open in early 2016.