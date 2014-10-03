Hubbard teen injured in ATV crash now home



HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Colin Burdette, a Hubbard High School athlete who was seriously injured in a four-wheeler accident two weeks ago, underwent a nearly 10-hour surgery at Akron Children’s Hospital, but he is now at home recovering.

One of the first things people notice about Colin is his go-with-the-flow attitude. He said he feels pretty good for the most part and is beyond thankful for the community’s support.

Colin wants to be on the football field with his team on Friday night, but he will have to settle for sitting in the press box.

Colin and his teammate, Nick Wells, were injured when they crashed into each other while riding four-wheelers the weekend of Sept. 18. Some of his injuries are visible, while others are internal.

He said his arms and teeth hurt the most.

“Feel like my braces just got tightened, just sore,” Colin said.

Colin’s mom, Molly Burdette, said his surgery was 9.5 hours and that was just to fix his face, which has multiple plates in it.

“He has plates in his cheeks, his eye sockets, his nose, up here, all over,” she said.

Colin was wearing a helmet when he crashed, but it shattered.

“Right here, it just cracked in half and right where that cracked, my jaw broke right in half,” he said.

He said he does not remember the accident.

The get-well wishes keep coming, on top of the 500 e-cards he already had.

His sister’s get-well video ended up being 11 minutes long.

Hubbard’s soccer rival Lakeview sent him the game ball and so did football rival Poland. For Molly, calls from coaches and personal visits mean the most.

“One mom actually drove it up there so Colin would have it by game time and that was a tear-jerker,” she said.

Colin has a doctor’s appointment in a few days. That is when he will learn what is next. Until then, he is catching up on TV and drinking lots of shakes because all of his food has to be blended.

“Last night, my mother-in-law made a roast. We tried blending it. Not so good,” Molly said.