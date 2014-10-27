Mahoning River has ‘dirty’ history

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning River has been part of our area’s history since day one.

It was how John Young got here, arriving on the river’s bank, to land that would eventually bear his name. But mention the Mahoning River around Youngstown today and it’s more infamous than famous.

Youngstown of the mid-1940s was the poster child for industrial pollution. The steel mills fouled the air and dumped their waste directly into the Mahoning River.

“Well, it was open sewer,” the late Kenneth Lloyd said in 1982.

Lloyd was the area’s foremost expert on the Mahoning River’s industrial use. In 1982, WYTV 33 News anchor Stan Boney did a series of special reports on the river and interviewed him.

How dirty was the Mahoning at its worst?

A 1952 study by the U.S. Geological Survey called the Mahoning “among the worst polluted streams in the United States,” with water temperatures as high as 120 degrees. By the mid-1960’s, America wanted environmental change.

And in 1982, the new regulator wanted river conditions good enough that people could swim and fresh water fish could breed.

“In my experience and during the years I have been here, it has never been used for fishing or recreation,” Lloyd said.

“I would say it is probably the dirtiest river we have,” Ron Bell from the Ohio EPA said in 1982.

Eventually the Ohio EPA took over responsibility of the Mahoning River. Boney interviewed EPA regulators in 1982 as well.

“We had values in excess of our limits for phenols and cyanides every time I would sample,” Ken Frase of the Ohio EPA said.

“A lot of the fish that we found even in these refuge areas were deformed. They had eroded fins, they had lesions,” Bob Wysinski of the Ohio EPA said.

Then came Black Monday on Sept. 18, 1977, when the first of the Youngstown steel mills shut down.

During those 1982 reports, Boney canoed the Mahoning River in the section between the Lake Milton Dam and Newton Falls because the industrial stretch was not navigable. But it is now. With the steel mills long gone, people can kayak from Youngstown to Lowellville.

Five years after Black Monday, those EPA investigators said they already could tell the Mahoning River was cleaner.