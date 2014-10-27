News anchor kayaks Mahoning River

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, Sept. 27, WYTV 33 News anchor Stan Boney was part of the first TV News crew to ever kayak down a stretch of the Mahoning River, which was once considered among the most polluted streams in the United States.

What he discovered is that this river, which was once a centerpiece of America’s industrial might, is now being used for recreation.

His trip down the Mahoning River began at the kayak launching dock at the B&O station adjacent to downtown Youngstown. He was joined by Christine and Gerald Hurayt, a father and daughter from Austintown, and April Shirilla of Warren, a co-worker of Christine’s at Delphi in Michigan.

Their guide was Chuck Miller.

“Water is low and very forgiving today. The level’s about 3 foot. It is recommended for beginners to go at this level,” Miller said.

Chuck Miller has made the 8-mile run to Lowellville 100 times.

Miller and Boney passed under the Spring Common Bridge knowing it was Boney’s first trip down any river in a kayak. Ten minutes in was the first and toughest of eight sets of rapids at the Marshall Street dam.

The dams were built by the steel industry to create pools of water, which was drawn, used and returned, along with the chemicals used to make steel. But the pollution that once made the Mahoning River infamous is now out of sight.

They then passed under Market Street.

The next 2 miles were mellow, an easy row along a tree lined stream under clear blue skies. At times you could see the river bottom and occasionally the falling leaves dotted the surface.

They drifted under the South Avenue bridge. There was the Madison Avenue Expressway bridge.

They negotiated their way through a railroad bridge clogged with large dead trees before coming upon their second set of rapids, which is what Miller calls the Wave Train. Boney’s kayak tipped over, putting him waist deep in the water.

April Chiarella explained what happened.

“I had gone through right before you and someone fell in before you and I think that shook you a little bit so you tried to avoid that and as you did that, you stopped paddling so you wouldn’t run into them. Your boat got turned sideways and the rapids came and knocked you over,” Chiarella said.

Boney was able to stand up and pull the kayak to shore and after bailing out the water, he got back in and was on his way. There was another set of what looked like old bridge trestles before passing under the Center Street Bridge and the next set of rapids at the Center Street dam.

This time he made it through safely.

After passing under an active railroad bridge, and through an area of fast water, they drifted along at a leisurely pace for a mile and a half, past where Republic and Youngstown Sheet and Tube once made steel.

Their next obstacle was the Struthers dam. With concrete trestles protruding from the river and the dam clogged with trees and boulders, it can be a dangerous passage. The more experienced kayakers opted for the right side, where the gap is narrower and the water is faster. Having already taken one spill, Boney chose the easier left side.

With the dam behind them, they passed from Struthers into Lowellville, which included several sections of fast water. They saw their first signs of wildlife. A Great Blue Heron tagged along for a while. They also passed an eagle’s nest and later, the eagle itself.

There was the water from the Struthers sewage treatment plant, another abandoned train trestle, an island of debris and a building left over from the days of Sharon Steel.

After negotiating the Lowellville Dam, they went under the Lowellville bridge, through an old wooden dam and up onto shore. Four-and-half hours after starting, they were done.

“It was a great time. It was a beautiful day and just the right amount of rough water,” Chiarella said.

“This was good because it is the first time I was able to go beyond Struthers and I got to go through the dam that was taken out and it was very fun,” Christine Hurayt said.

When asked if it was the perfect trip down the river, Miller said:

“Pretty much. And I say it is good every time we come down here. We have been frequenting this section of the river all summer and there has not been a bad trip.”