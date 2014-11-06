New developments in Frank Crash murder investigation

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – The Mercer County District Attorney will be making announcement Thursday involving the Frank Crash murder investigation.

District Attorney Robert Kochems is holding a 9:30 a.m. news conference to announce new developments in the in the July 2013 stabbing death of Mercer County businessman Frank Crash.

Crash was found dead, stabbed more than 70 times inside his Hemepfield Township home. He was found by his daughter. His cell phone had been smashed and the phone cord pulled out of the wall.

A gold 3.5 carat diamond ring was missing from Crash’s home.

Officers searched a 21 S. Mercer St. apartment in Greenville rented by a daughter’s boyfriend. A court affidavit says investigators found a light blue shirt with blood on it in a garbage can and dried blood on the bathroom floor.

The boyfriend confirmed the shirt, which was soaked in a chemical, belonged to Crash’s daughter. She told police she cut her hand while opening a can, according to court records.

Frank Crash was the owner of Frank Crash Auto Wrecking. The business continues at two locations in Greenville, Pa.