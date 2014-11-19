New hotel project coming to downtown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — There was a clearer picture of what the future of downtown Youngstown will look like on Tuesday night as the developers of a new hotel project at the Stambaugh building announced exactly what neighbors can expect to see there in the coming months.

It’s been nearly two years since developers confirmed plans for a downtown hotel.

According to Dominic Machionda of the NYO Real Estate Group, the idea was simple.

“No more people packing it up after a day of business and heading to the suburbs to have dinner and whatever else,” said Machionda.

However, it wasn’t until Tuesday that anyone knew what hotel it would be. At an unveiling party held Tuesday afternoon, there was word that a full service Hilton Doubletree would be coming to the Stambaugh building.

“We’re going to have a full service hotel that’ll have a great restaurant. A great bar. A lounge area. And a place to stay,” said Machionda.

Machionda and the NYO Real Estate Group from New York are behind the project. NYO said that its focus is on bringing back what once was.

“We are preservationists. We have been restoring landmark buildings in New York and Brooklyn,” said Machionda.

“We were amazed with the architecture and the buildings sitting here idle, vacant,” added developer and NYO partner, George Patelidis.

During his first trip to Youngstown, Pantelidis said he stood downtown and looked up and down the streets.

Not a car or person was in sight.

“I could visualize it with traffic, and people coming back down here. And today everybody wants to be downtown,” said Pantelidis.

The move is especially exciting for local business owners. People like Ronald Jason Vanhoose, an artist and entreprenuer, are interested in selling thier work.

“I think it will help in many ways. Just the fact that we can have people stay overnight or for a week is really good for business. We have a beautiful downtown. It’s great for people to stay. To see it. To enjoy it. And while they’re here they tend to spend money,” said Vanhoose.

Which is exactly what everyone there was hoping to bank on.

“A place where they come all day, do their work, and then enjoy their evening,” Machionda.

The 12 to 18 month project is expected to start next summer.

The Ohio Development Services Agency awarded tax credits in June to the NYO Property Group to restore Youngstown’s Stambaugh Building. The agency awarded a $5 million tax credit to the NYO Property Group, owned by Dominic Marchionda. The building is located at 44 E. Federal Plaza and was built in 1907.

The NYO Group plans to turn the Stambaugh Building into a full-service hotel with 120 rooms. The estimated project cost is $25.4 million.