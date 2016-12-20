Austintown Police: Man, over twice legal limit, said only had 1 beer

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown police arrested an Alabama man, who said he only had one beer, after he tested over two times the legal alcohol limit.

An officer started following 23-year-old Austin Dixon, of Hamilton, Alabama, on Mahoning Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday. Police said he was driving a pickup truck with the headlights off.

The police car followed Dixon to State Route 46, where the officer pulled him over for speeding and weaving in and out of his lane, according to a police report.

The officer said Dixon smelled like alcohol but when police asked if he had been drinking, he said he only had one beer.

Police said he failed sobriety tests and a breath test revealed his blood alcohol level was .19, over twice the legal limit.

Dixon pleaded not guilty to operating a vehicle impaired (OVI) on Monday. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for January 30.