Beaver Local Air Force airman returns home, surprises sister

BEAVER LOCAL, Ohio (WYTV) – A brother and sister were reunited Monday morning at Beaver Local Elementary School.

Doug Ketchum videotaped his son, Air Force Senior Airman Garrett Ketchum, showing up to his sister Adison’s fourth grade classroom to surprise her.

It was the first time brother and sister had seen each other in a year, as Garrett spent seven months in the Middle East and now is stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.

He’s home for the holidays.

The initial hug lasted 10 seconds — with a pause in the middle for a kiss on the cheek.

Garrett brought along a dozen pink roses since pink is Adison’s favorite color.

Airman Ketchum has 30 days leave.

He’ll spend Christmas and New Year’s in Columbiana County — then a couple weeks in Florida — before returning to Anchorage.

For the Ketchum’s, it’ll be a Christmas none of them will soon forget.

Make sure to watch the full video above.

