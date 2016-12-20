Boardman shoppers rush home with their treasures

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – There are only four more shopping days left before Christmas but if you still don’t have gifts yet, don’t fret. Retailers are offering extended hours for last-minute shoppers.

Kohl’s locations in Boardman, Hermitage and Niles will be open for 24 hours a day through 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

The Southern Park Mall is also packed with holiday shoppers. It’ll be open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The mall said shoppers are taking advantage of the early morning hours with Christmas just five days away.

“This is a great holiday season, and we have a lot of locally-owned tenants and our national tenants to stop and visit, like Macy’s, JCPenney, Dillard’s and Sears,” said Lori Reda, with the Southern Park Mall.

Stores are offering deep discounts and customers are cashing in on the savings.

Laron Lomax said it feels great to have all of her holiday shopping out of the way.

“I’m done, I’m really done,” she said. “I just ain’t wrapped the gifts yet.”

That’s an easy fix with all of the gift wrappers at the mall.

Vivian Fantauzzi, with Jewish Family Services, has been wrapping gifts there for 30 years. The tradition keeps her busy.

“It comes and it goes. Usually there’s tons of people at one point in time and then we have breaks,” she said. “You get a lot of people who come year, after year, after year to get their gifts wrapped and you don’t know their name, but you know them.”

Volunteers at the wrapping station are ready for the last-minute rush, especially on Christmas Eve.

“We give numbers and we call numbers, just like at the deli and it’s very hectic,” Fantauzzi said.

The Boardman mall isn’t the only one that will be busy over the next few days. The Eastwood Mall in Niles is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.