Local mom makes last push for Akron Children’s Christmas toy drive

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local mom’s hope of bringing Christmas to children at Akron Children’s Hospital is coming down to the wire. Her toy drive is in need of donations now more than ever.

Megan Stevens heads the Brighten Up for Kids toy drive and with the help of Youngstown Cycle Supply, she gathers hundreds of toys for kids at the hospital each year.

“We’re a little bit down. We’re about 400 toys behind our goal,” Stevens said. “I have faith but I’m hoping we get the word out, people step out and help the kids.”

All of the toys will go directly to kids staying at the hospital or visiting over the holidays.

The drive still needs donations of coloring books, stuffed animals, craft sets, games, DVDs, baby clothes, crayons, books, infant toys, Lego sets and cars.

Toy donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

One Hot Cookie (all locations)

Stone Fruit Coffee Co. in Boardman

HD Davis CPAs, LLC in Liberty

Wonderstruck Artisan in Poland

Youngstown Cycle Supply

Inc/Penn Ohio Motorsports in Boardman and Hubbard

Trailside Bicycle Company in Canfield

Thursday is the last day to drop off gifts.