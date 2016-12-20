Report: Youngstown School employee accused of assaulting student

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown City School District is investigating allegations that one of its employees assaulted an 8-year-old student.

Late Monday night, someone reported the incident to the school district.

City Schools Spokeswoman Denise Dick said the district is taking the report very seriously.

“It is our practice not to comment at this time until we learn all the facts, and not to make any quick judgments. We are mindful of the sensitive issues involved but we are confident in our staff, our teachers and our students.”

She said the investigation is in the very early stages.