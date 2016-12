Boardman, OH (WYTV) – The Canfield girls basketball team defeated Boardman, 51-33 Wednesday at Boardman High School.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Serena Sammarone led the charge with 13 points, while Jill Baker had 11. Canfield is back to .500 on the season with a 4-4 record.

Lauren Gabriele led the Spartans with 12 points, and Lauren Pavlansky chipped in 10 points.

Boardman (2-4) travels to Howland this Friday for a 6 PM tipoff.