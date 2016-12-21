Hometown Hero brings food pantry to those in need in Milton Twp.

MILTON TWP, Ohio (WYTV) – Since June, the people around Milton Township in Mahoning County have had a place to go for food, all made possible by WYTV’s newest Hometown Hero.

What used to be the old Milton Library is now the Yost Community Center in Lake Milton, named after the family who made the library possible. Inside is a food pantry.

Hometown Hero Tom Nadasky, president of the Yost Community Center, spearheaded the effort to build the food pantry for his neighbors, along with the help of five local churches.

Nadasky said he realizes how blessed the project has been and how good it will be for the community.

“[It’s] a little chaotic on distribution days and we’re trying to iron out our system here,” said Carol Opatken, the Yost Community Center’s secretary. “We’ve been open a couple of months since the summertime, the word has spread amongst the people that need food.”

The project has been through a few bumps in the road, recently having to fix a leak in the roof. But now the pantry is ready to go, complete with freezers and always ready to be stocked.

“You can see some of the houses down Grandview. They’re poor, poor people. They come from Jackson Milton, they come from Berlin Center, they come from Ellsworth, they come all over,” Nadasky said.

He said the Yost Community Center can always use donations, particularly paper products, shopping carts and possibly a canopy to put outside to keep visitors out of the weather.

Nadasky explained how a lot of the food was donated thanks to some pint-sized Hometown Heroes. Several dozen students from Jackson Milton Elementary donated more than 1,000 cans of food.

“We pulled our pickup trucks and the doors opened up and 37 kids came out, and they had all kind of boxes and it took us about an hour to load,” he said.

The Second Harvest Food Bank, along with other local donors, is supplying a lot of food to help the Yost Community Center.