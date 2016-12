YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A driver crashed into the fence of a business along Andrews Avenue in Youngstown Wednesday, flipping over the vehicle and landing in the parking lot.

The accident happened about 3:30 a.m. in front of Environmental Specialists.

Police say the man was driving his girlfriend’s car and was able to make it back to her house and call 911 after the accident.

The driver wasn’t badly hurt but was taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.