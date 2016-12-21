New Howland police chief: ‘It’s gonna be challenging and rewarding’

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Come the first of the year, Howland Township will have a new police chief.

Nick Roberts was sworn in to the post at Wednesday night’s township trustees meeting.

Roberts replaces Paul Monroe, who will become the new Trumbull County Sheriff next year.

The incoming chief said he is ready for the new challenge in his career.

“When you are a young officer, you never dream of someday being a police chief,” Roberts said. “When you finally get to that point in your career, it’s gonna be challenging and rewarding and I am ready to take that on in my career.”

The trustees honored Paul Monroe for his years of service by presenting him with a commemorative box. Roberts also presented Monroe with a plaque from the entire department.

Roberts said he’s not planning any major changes for the department.

