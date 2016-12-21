Robert Seman and attorneys back in court for murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Robert Seman and his attorneys were back in court Wednesday morning for another hearing.

The judge ruled in favor of the defense to have funds available should they need to hire an expert witness.

Seman is accused of setting a fire in Youngstown that killed 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents in March 2015.

The judge ordered a mistrial in September after potential jurors were overheard talking about the case.

His new murder trial is set to start Feb. 7. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

