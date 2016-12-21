U.S. Army Corps accepting Christmas trees for Pa. fish habitat

TRANSFER, Pa. (WYTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is asking for people to not throw their Christmas trees out once the holidays are over.

In an effort to increase habitat nesting and protective structures for fish, the Shenango River Lake staff is asking local communities to support this project.

Only natural trees will be used, and trees with decorations or garland still attached will not be accepted.

Trees can be dropped off beginning Dec. 26 at the Shenango Recreation Area boat launch parking lot, 492 West Lake Road, Transfer, Pennsylvania. The location is adjacent to the Shenango campground.

For questions, contact Kyle Kraynak, Shenango River Lake park ranger, at (724)-646-1124 or Kyle.Kraynak@usace.army.mil.