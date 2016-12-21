Video: Local service members wish family back home Merry Christmas

(WYTV) – The holidays are all about spending time with family and friends, but some U.S. service members have to spend the Christmas season away from loved ones.
Those back home are also missing them and waiting for their safe return.
Several service members have loved ones living in the Youngstown area, and wanted to wish them a virtual Merry Christmas. Watch the above video to see them give a shout out to their families!
- Atwater, OH: SrA Ross Gruenberg, 91st Missile Maintenance Group in North Dakota
- Austintown, OH: SMSgt James Haupt
- Cortland, OH: MSgt Julie Wagner
- Grove City, PA: Air Force 1st Lt. Jamie Filer, deployed to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan
- Leavittsburg, OH: 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell
- Lisbon, OH: Jeff Lawrence and family, stationed in Germany
- New Bedford, PA: TSgt Jared Bobic, U.S. Air Force, currently deployed to the Middle East
- New Castle, PA: Amn Jonathon Tedrow, 91st Missile Maintenance Group, North Dakota
- Slippery Rock, PA: United States Seventh Fleet sailors
- Transfer, PA: MSgt Daniel Scott
- Warren, OH: Senior Rex Longwell, deployed to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan
- Youngstown, OH: Debi Bacor, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, CO
- Youngstown, OH: SrA Monae Thomas
- Youngstown, OH: SrA Shanae Thomas