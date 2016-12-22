Family of Warren mother killed in murder-suicide gets new home

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – For one Warren family, moving in to their new home makes for a happy ending to a tragic year.

In June, 27-year-old Roleigh Culver shot and killed his girlfriend, 36-year-old Jessica Crowder, before killing himself. Crowder was just coming back from volunteering at the Warren Family Mission

Crowder’s daughter, TraLynn, who was 11 years old at the time, made the heartbreaking 911 call.

This Christmas, volunteers came together to give a house on Palmyra Road some TLC so the Crowders could have a fresh start.

Back in September, the house donated by the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership didn’t look like much. It had dirty rooms, and plumbing and electric problems.

On Thursday, friends, well-wishers and volunteers who worked on the project came to the unveiling.

The house has new floors and a refreshed kitchen, and TraLynn has a new bedroom.

Peggy Crowder, Jessica’s mother, and TraLynn were moved and overwhelmed.

“It’s gonna be a fresh start for us. It’s just going to be really nice,” Peggy said.

“There’s so many people here that helped and wanted to support us,” TraLynn said.

Team Sanders, Inc. led the “Home for Christmas” project. It’s the second year they’ve fixed up a house for a family in time for the holidays.

Last year, volunteers gifted a home to the family of Teresa Hunter, a sister and mother who was murdered in October of 2015.

Team Sanders, Inc. founder Kiisha Sanders couldn’t thank the volunteers enough.

“The time, just thank you guys for everything that you’ve done,” she said.

Thanks to their hard work, the Crowder family will be home for Christmas.

