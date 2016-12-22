Man accused of hitting 4-year-old in face indicted by grand jury

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of hitting a young child so hard that her lip split is facing a new charge, according to a grand jury indictment.

Dale Rosier, Jr., 29, is charged with domestic violence. Police said he hit his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter in October, causing a bruise on her face and cutting her lip.

They said he admitted to hitting the girl because he was punishing her.

According to a police report, Rosier told officers that the little girl moved as he was hitting her, which made her injuries worse.

The girl’s mother said she didn’t contact police right away because she was afraid she would get in trouble, officers said.