Niles Police looking for armed bank robbery suspect

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Niles Police are looking for an armed man who they said robbed a downtown bank Thursday.

Police said the man robbed the Farmers National Bank on S. Main Street at gunpoint.

The robbery happened around 12:15 p.m. Police said he was only in the bank for about two minutes, demanding cash.

They said the bank teller gave him a “minimal amount” of cash.

People saw the man walking in the downtown area before the robbery. After the robbery, he was seen running toward the East Park Bridge.

At the time, the man was wearing light colored blue jeans and a dark hoodie with a blue sweatshirt over it. Police said the sweatshirt had the number “87” on it and could have been Aeropostale.

If you see the suspect or have any information about the robbery, please call Det. Robbins with Niles Police at 330-652-9944 ext. 2132.

