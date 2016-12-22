Police seize more chickens in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Several chickens and instruments police say are used in cockfighting were taken from a home in Youngstown.

Police, armed with a search warrant, went to a house Wednesday on Forestview Drive where they found multiple chicken coops and 22 live roosters, according to a police report.

Police also seized nine trainers they say are used in cockfighting.

A bloody syringe and a bag of animal vitamins were also taken from the home.

Humane agents could not catch four other roosters.

Police cited Rogelio Rojas-Arzuaga for keeping and maintaining wild animals and livestock without a permit.

Earlier this month, an anonymous letter to Animal Charity led police to a suspected cockfighting ring in the city.

When police went to the home on Ives Street, they arrested Rogelio Rojas-Pena and Luis Rodriguez on drug charges.

Humane agents recovered nearly 50 roosters and hens, as well as a dog that was chained outside in the cold. The dog was taken to Animal Charity and the birds were taken to an animal sanctuary in Ravenna.

Rojas-Pena and Rodriguez remain in Mahoning County Jail on those drug charges.

Humane agents are expected to file animal cruelty charges as well.