Prosecution details evidence of 58 charges against former Niles mayor

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Prosecutors released their case against former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante, which lays out evidence for the crimes they say he committed.

According to the document released Thursday, Infante faces 58 charges, including theft in office, tampering with records, gambling and possessing criminal tools, among others.

He was indicted in November and pleaded not guilty to what was 56 charges at the time.

The Bill of Particulars lists the charges against Infante and evidence prosecutors will use in the case.

READ: Evidence against Ralph Infante (PDF)

Even though it’s 33 pages, there’s an interesting item right away on the first page. It has to do with the counts pertaining to falsifying government records.

The document states that between 2007 and 2014, during every month of each year, cash was deposited into the Citizens Bank account of Ralph and Judith Infante totaling nearly $200,000.

In 2012, $41,000 was deposited and in 2013, $28,000 was deposited.

The document states that neither the source of the income nor the income itself was reported.

It goes on to say that Infante ran a gambling operation from 2007 to 2014 and profited from gambling each of those years.

The document also mentioned his wife, Judy, who is also facing charges.

If Infante is guilty of everything against him, he could be sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Infante served as the Mayor of Niles for 24 years, from 1992 to 2015.

