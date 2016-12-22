Student Athlete: Jon Gerace

Salem, OH (WYTV) – Jon Gerace is one of those guys you can always count on. He’s a two sport standout at Salem, in basketball and track. Plus, he’s just as sharp in the classroom, making Jon an easy choice for our Student Athlete of the Week.|

“Suiting up every night with the boys, going to war….I love it,” said Gerace. “Wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Jon is both a leader and competitor. He’s a senior captain on leading scorer for the Quakers this season, averaging 15 points and 8 rebounds per game.

“I find myself to be very athletic,” he said. “I’m running and I’m getting up in the air, and grabbing any loose ball I can.”

That hustle was on full display Tuesday night. Jon threw down his first career dunk. By the way, Jon also competes in high jump for the Quakers. He told me, no matter what he’s doing, he’s always going to give one hundred percent.

“Work hard in the classroom, work hard in the court,” said Gerace. “My parents are both teachers so they’ve given me a very positive outlook on my schoolwork.”

Jon carries a 3.975 GPA. Get this, his only B came in an 8th grade Algebra class.

“You’re a student before an athlete, so if you’re not performing in the classroom, you can’t perform as an athlete in my eyes. My work ethic in the classroom definitely fuels my work ethic on the court.”