Valley Panera cafes now offering small order delivery

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Covelli Enterprises announced Thursday the launch of small order deliveries at all of its Panera Bread cafes in the Mahoning Valley and Hermitage, PA.

The company launched this brand new service at its Panera location on Elm Road in Warren three weeks ago and has since brought it to each cafe in the Valley.

Panera delivery allows customers to place a single order online or on their phone and have it delivered directly to them as long as they are within a designated 8-minute delivery radius from a cafe.

Delivery requires a minimum order of $5 plus a $3 delivery charge.

Hours of delivery services are set for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., but the first orders can be placed at 10:30 a.m. and the last at 7:30 p.m.

Covelli Enterprises is hiring up to 16 Delivery Team Members (DTMs) at each Panera in the Valley, and positions are still open. Those interested can apply in store or online.