Hudson turns away Fitch

Fitch will meet Louisville on Tuesday.

Vince Pellegrini Published: Updated:
austintown-fitch-falcons-high-school-basketball.jpg

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Falcons are still in search of win #1 after they fell to Hudson, 52-46.

The Falcons (0-6) trailed at the half, 30-26. Randy Smith led all scorers with 15. Dylan Beany added 13 points. Both players scored 8 in the second half.

Hudson (1-3), who notched their first victory of the season, were paced by Alex Beck (14) and Spencer McClure (11), who had 9 points in the first half.

Fitch will next play against Louisville at home on Tuesday. The Explorers will be in action on Wednesday when they host the Hudson Holiday Tournament.

Related Posts