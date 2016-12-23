Hudson turns away Fitch

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Falcons are still in search of win #1 after they fell to Hudson, 52-46.

The Falcons (0-6) trailed at the half, 30-26. Randy Smith led all scorers with 15. Dylan Beany added 13 points. Both players scored 8 in the second half.

Hudson (1-3), who notched their first victory of the season, were paced by Alex Beck (14) and Spencer McClure (11), who had 9 points in the first half.

Fitch will next play against Louisville at home on Tuesday. The Explorers will be in action on Wednesday when they host the Hudson Holiday Tournament.