Warren Family Mission feeds thousands with free holiday feast

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – For the eighteenth year in a row, the Warren Family Mission cooked up a free holiday feast for the public to enjoy Friday.

People poured into the Mission for four hours to get ham, ribs and even a Christmas cookie.

At the end of the day, the Mission served a total of 2,622 meals.

Volunteers said it’s a time for everyone to socialize during the holidays.

“You know, being with other people can be the biggest difference,” said Dominic Mararri, with the Mission. “Some people are lonely, so we just really wanted to come together as a community and just celebrate Christmas.”

Lots of children, 277 altogether, came to the dinner. Twelve of them won bikes, and those who didn’t still left with a stocking stuffer and toy.

Every adult got a bag of goodies.

