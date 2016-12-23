Youngstown State working on student package for championship game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With Youngstown State’s tickets to the FCS National Championship game already sold out, many students are wondering how they’ll get to Texas to support their team.

On Monday, the university said it would have student tickets available but by Tuesday, they were completely sold out.

33 WYTV News checked back in with YSU on Friday.

It said multiple departments are working to put together a student package.

The university didn’t release any other details Friday.

YSU only ordered 1,000 tickets ahead of time for its fans, while opponent James Madison University got 7,000.

The university encouraged fans to purchase tickets through third party websites.

The Penguins will play James Madison in Frisco on Jan. 7.