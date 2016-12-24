‘Better under pressure:’ Last-minute shoppers fill Eastwood Mall

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – It was a busy day at the Eastwood Mall on Saturday, as people took advantage of the extended hours to do their last minute holiday shopping.

One of the most popular spots — the Salvation Army gift wrapping station.

“Very, very busy,” said Peggy Skoczylas, a volunteer wrapper. “They’re expecting around 9,000 presents for the whole season, from Black Friday until now.”

Kohl’s was open 24 hours, giving some shoppers the opportunity to grab gifts early Saturday morning.

Some people said they thrive on waiting until the last minute.

“I do better under pressure,” said Billy Jean Srock. “I can think quicker and get my stuff done.”

Or maybe you still needed food for a holiday dinner.

People lined up outside of Lariccia’s in Boardman well before the store even opened. The first people in line got to the store at 7:30 a.m.

“It’s just a fun way to start Christmas Eve,” said Jennifer Michaelian. “We get to meet with other people and talk with people.”

Around 50 people braved the cold to get their favorite Italian foods.

“Every year it just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” said Kevin Holden, Lariccia’s manager. “I mean, as you guys have seen, we’ve had people waiting in line until 7 o’clock this morning waiting to get in line to get the fish. Rain, snow, sunshine, negative degrees — we’ll still have the same amount of people, if not more.”

Lariccia’s is most noted for its fish.

The store said it expects to sell around 500 pounds of fried haddock alone, and about 300 pounds of various other fishes.

