YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An overnight accident on Route 680 south sent one driver to the hospital.

Witnesses say a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit the ramp of a tow truck.

The truck operator was hooking up another vehicle at the time.

The out of control car went up the ramp of the tow truck and crashed into the front cab.

The driver of the car was sent to the hospital. The tow truck operator was not injured.