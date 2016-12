WARREN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Non-emergency phone lines for Lordstown and Warren Township were down for about an hour Sunday afternoon.

Lordstown Police Chief Brent Milhoan said that the phone would not stop ringing on the caller’s end, but never rang on the police’s end.

The lines were up and running about 1:30 p.m. after Century Link came to the station to work on them.

The emergency 911 lines were never down.