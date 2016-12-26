A snowy surprise for one Las Vegas family

LAS VEGAS, NV (WYTV) – You live in Las Vegas and all you want for Christmas is snow, so what do you do? Go get it yourself!

The Torsky family, formerly from the Boardman area, surprised their 13-year-old daughter Christmas morning with hand-delivered snow.

Gianna Torsky’s dad and brother drove 50 minutes from their Las Vegas home to Mt. Charleston, packed their pick-up truck with snow and dumped it on their front lawn.

The family, including the dogs, spent the day playing in the snow, making snowballs and trying their hand at snowboarding.

Gianna said she would love if this could become a yearly tradition.