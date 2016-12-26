Amazon and Goodwill team up to use empty shipping boxes

(WYTV) — With the holidays behind us, many people have tons of boxes left in their houses. But if you don’t have room in your garbage, two companies are teaming up to recycle them a different way.

Amazon and Goodwill have joined forces for charity as a way to get more people to donate to the “Give Back Box Program.” You can donate items you no longer want and ship them to Goodwill for free.

Just follow these steps to take part:

Empty your old Amazon shipping box Fill the box with items you don’t want Print a *free* shipping label Drop your box off at UPS or the U.S. Postal Service.

UPS or the U.S. Postal Service will then deliver your boxes to the nearest participating Goodwill location.