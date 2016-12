Mathews, OH (WYTV) – The Mathews boys basketball team defeated Mineral Ridge, 69-40 Monday at Mathews High School.

Sean McDivitt scored a game-high 20 points for the Mustangs, and Tyler Koeppen added 11. The Mustangs jumped out to a 10 point lead at halftime, and extended that lead in the second half.

The Rams were led by Christian DiRando with 15 points.

Mathews improves to 2-5 on the season.