Post-Christmas shoppers flood Eastwood Mall looking for deals

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Whether they were bringing something back, spending that holiday dough or just wanted to get out of the house — Eastwood Mall was bustling Monday even though Christmas has come and gone.

“I just came because [my daughter’s] pants were too big of course,” Lesaun Harvey said.

“Got some Christmas cash, got some gift cards,” Lindsey Brewer said. “So coming out to get all of the good deals, doing a little bit of shopping for myself.”

“Just have something to do, kill time, have some fun, see if there was any specials,” Karen Phillips said.

Even though the day after Christmas is considered the busiest return day of the year, most of the shoppers said they’re just looking for a good deal.

“Lots of good sales, definitely,” Brewer said. “Wanted to check out some of the clearance at Target and Macy’s — looking for some scarves and shawls.”

“I’m looking for flower crowns, which I got,” Sabrina Montecalvo said. “Then I’m gonna go to Bath and Body Works and get my mom something.”

It’s these post-holiday deal seekers that retailers want coming to their stores.

“Merchants look forward to this,” said Joe Bell, Eastwood Mall spokesperson. “Because this is whenever they get a second wave of sales that comes in post-holiday.”