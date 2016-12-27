Another wave of layoffs for Parker Hannifin employees

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Parker Hannifin Corporation will be permanently closing its entire facility at Intertech Drive in Youngstown.

The company announced its employees will be laid off in waves between Jan. 15, 2016 and April 30, 2017.

The next round of waves will permanently lay off 19 employees between Jan. 23 and Feb. 6, 2017.

If no volunteers come forward, the company will lay off the 19 lowest seniority employees.

Parker Hannifin previously cited a weak market as a reason for the plant’s closure.