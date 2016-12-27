Daybreak Nation on Location: New Years Resolutions with Fitness Together

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s almost 2017, have you thought about your New Year’s resolution yet?

Katie was live at Fitness Together talking about New Year’s resolutions.

A lot of people make it their goal to lose weight in the new year, but the workers at Fitness Together say losing weight should be a side effect for what you should be hoping for… getting healthy.

“We try to make it less about that next 10 or 20 pounds and more about… Okay, you’re 40, where do you want to be when you’re 70? Do you know what I mean? Do you want to be self-sufficient? Do you want to be independent? Then you have to move now,” said the gym’s owner, Erin Mellinger.

She also says other good resolutions to building a healthier lifestyle are to eat more fruits and vegetables and to drink more water. She doesn’t recommend starting a fad or crash diet, but to make an actual lifestyle change.

