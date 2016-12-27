Fitch falls to Louisville despite Smith’s 25

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The one-two combination of Chris Liberatore and Jared Mathie proved to be too much for Fitch as Louisville evened their record with a 76-65 win.

Liberatore finished with 24 points (9-14 FT) while Mathie added 18 (8-10 FT). The Leopards scored 40-points in the second half.

Fitch which is still seeking for their first win (0-7) was led by Randy Smith, who led all scorers with 25 (8-11 FT). Larry Harrington tallied 12 while Jakari Lumsden had 11.

Fitch will play at Boardman on Friday. Next up for the Leopards (4-4) is a matchup with Minerva next Friday (January 6).