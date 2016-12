WARREN, OH (WKBN)-The Warren Harding boys let a 2nd half lead slip away Tuesday night to the defending Division I Cleveland Regional Champions St. Ignatius 64-61.

The Raiders had a three-point attempt by Mike Hughes fall off the mark as time expired that could have tied the game.

Harding falls to 2-4 overall after winning the Alliance District last year. They return to action Thursday on the road at Fairmont (WV).